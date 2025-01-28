Report: Warriors re-engaged in Butler trade talks amid Heat ‘divorce'

Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Zena Keita and Monte Poole at 4 p.m. PT today, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

No, it's not déjà vu. The Warriors are discussing a potential Jimmy Butler trade with the Miami Heat ... again.

As tensions continue to sour between Miami and the disgruntled 35-year-old star, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday that Golden State has re-emerged into the picture, along with one other team.

"The Heat are engaged with multiple teams on Jimmy Butler, including, from what I'm told, the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors," Charania reported Tuesday morning. "The Heat are operating in the landscape as a team that's motivated with interested suitors. As far as a price tag on Jimmy Butler goes, it's been described to me in league circles that the Heat are looking for shorter-term contracts, along with draft assets. They have not yet received an offer that they're moving forward with, but the trade deadline looms on Feb. 6.

"What we've seen play out here is a divorce in real-time. These two sides, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, they've had five overly successful seasons together. Two runs to the NBA Finals. another run to the Eastern Conference finals where they almost made it to the NBA Finals. But what's transpired over the last month and a half to two months is a relationship that's evaporating."

On Monday, Miami announced it suspended Butler indefinitely for "a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today."

This marked the third time this month the team has resorted to suspending him. He previously served a seven-game suspension and made his short-lived return against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 19. He played three games before his latest suspension.

When he has been on the court this season, Butler is averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.6 minutes through 25 games.

The Warriors appear likely to make a move before the Feb. 6 deadline, and while it's unclear to what degree, it appears they've at least re-opened the possibility of acquiring the six-time NBA All-Star.

