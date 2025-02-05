Report: Warriors shift focus to Butler after KD trade attempt

The Warriors are pivoting to their next target with less than 24 hours before the NBA trade deadline.

Golden State reportedly made an effort to reunite with veteran forward Kevin Durant in a potential blockbuster trade with the Phoenix Suns, before the 15-time NBA All-Star made it clear he has "no interest" in returning to the Warriors.

The Warriors now have shifted their focus to acquiring disgruntled star forward Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Wednesday afternoon.

"The Warriors have now shifted their trade focus to acquiring Jimmy Butler, The Stein Line has learned, after abandoning the pursuit of Kevin Durant," Stein wrote.

"Dennis Schröder's expiring contract -- which Golden State today gained access to in terms of combining it with other players on its roster -- is a central element of its trade pursuit of Miami's Jimmy Butler."

The Warriors have been connected to Butler for months, with their reported pursuit taking all sorts of twists and turns, including Butler reportedly telling Golden State recently he would not sign a contract extension if the Warriors were to trade for him.

Butler reportedly prefers a trade to the Suns, but with Phoenix unable to make a deal with Miami work, likely due to Bradley Beal's $50 million contract, which includes a no-trade clause, the Warriors might be in the best position to land the six-time All-Star.

