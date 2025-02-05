Report: Warriors among three teams seeking trade for KD

The Warriors reportedly are targeting a reunion with Kevin Durant, but they're not alone in their pursuit of a trade for the former NBA MVP.

The Dallas Mavericks, fresh off one of the biggest trades in sports history, have "dreams" of a Durant-Kyrie Irving-Anthony Davis lineup, The Athletic's Sam Amick, David Aldridge and Anthony Slater reported in a column Tuesday, citing league sources.

The trio acknowledges acquiring Durant could be a long shot for Dallas, but if it happens, it would help the Mavericks' shipment of 25-year-old megastar Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers make a lot more sense.

Another Western Conference contender, the Houston Rockets, also are in the mix, per The Athletic.

"League sources say the Houston Rockets, whose longtime interest in the Suns’ Devin Booker is likely to be revisited before the deadline, are known to be contemplating a pursuit of Durant as well," the column reads. "While the Rockets (32-17) have not been interested in pursuing older stars like James Harden and Durant in the recent past, the impressive speed of their rebuild may have changed the internal equation on that front."

Houston finished 11th last season with a 41-41 record and just outside the final slot for the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Rockets had an admirable run late last season that transpired into the 2024-25 campaign.

They now hold the No. 3 seed riding the backs of youthful talent mixed with gritty veterans and under the supervision of Ime Udoka's leadership.

"They are currently third in the Western Conference, with every reason to believe a game-changing addition at the deadline might vault them into true title contender status," the column reads.

Looks like the Warriors have some off-the-court competition to reunite with the 36-year-old Durant.

And while it's becoming increasingly likely that he will part ways with Phoenix, where his future home is remains the million-dollar question.

