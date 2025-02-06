NBA Rumors

Report: Warriors made late Vučević trade attempt before deadline

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Warriors had their sights set on another big move after their reported trade for star forward Jimmy Butler on Wednesday.

In the final hours before Thursday's 12 p.m. PT NBA trade deadline, Golden State discussed a trade with the Chicago Bulls for center Nikola Vučević, but the two teams were unable to agree to a trade package, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Thursday, citing league sources.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

This wasn't the Warriors' first attempt to pry Vučević away from the Bulls, after Golden State reportedly discussed a trade with Chicago that would have sent the big man, plus guard Zach LaVine, to the Bay Area before focusing their trade efforts elsewhere.

The Bulls then traded LaVine to the Sacramento Kings in the multi-team deal that landed star point guard De'Aaron Fox with the San Antonio Spurs.

In 51 games with the Bulls this season, Vučević is averaging 19.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on 54.6-percent shooting from the field and 39.4 percent from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-10 center is one of the best stretch bigs in the league, and certainly would have added a new element to the Warriors' offense had they pulled off the big trade.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Golden State Warriors

Jimmy Butler 15 hours ago

Ex-GM Myers drops bold one-liner about Warriors' Butler trade

NBA Trade Deadline 18 hours ago

Warriors coach Kerr wants NBA trade deadline moved to All-Star break

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NBA Rumors
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us