Report: Lakers guard Olivari signing shoe deal with idol Curry's brand

It's not every day you get to meet your idol -- and build a working relationship with them.

Los Angeles Lakers two-way guard Quincy Olivari has been fortunate enough to live that reality with NBA superstar and Warriors guard Steph Curry -- and things got even sweeter Friday.

Olivari was signed to Curry's standalone venture at Under Armour "Curry Brand," ESPN's Shams Charania reported, citing sources. He becomes the second active NBA player to sign with Curry Brand, joining Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox.

Full circle life moment: Lakers two-way guard Quincy Olivari is finalizing a shoe endorsement deal with Curry Brand, Stephen Curry's standalone venture at Under Armour, sources tell ESPN. Reporting on NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/tu34KliPzA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 6, 2024

The 23-year-old seemingly confirmed the news with a social media post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"God thank you so much for these blessings you've bestowed upon me," Olivari wrote. "A shoe deal, wow."

God thank you so much for these blessings you’ve bestowed upon me. A shoe deal, wow 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Quincy Olivari (@quincyolivari) December 6, 2024

Olivari touched the NBA and sports world when he grew emotional after meeting Curry, his childhood role model, after a preseason Lakers game against the Warriors in October.

After the game, Olivari showed Curry a video of the two from years ago when the four-time NBA champion signed Olivari's Curry jersey. Years later, Olivari had his own NBA jersey on while speaking to his inspiration. Curry also gifted Olivari a pair of signed shoes.

The Atlanta native was asked about the special encounter while speaking to reporters in the Bay moments later, and he got emotional while reflecting on what those few minutes meant to him.

"I've liked him since I was in sixth grade," Olivari said, choking up. "I don't even know what to say. That's my favorite player ever. First thing he told me was, 'I'm a big fan of your game.' And truth be told, I'm a big fan of him. I had his jersey. He signed it twice. I used to sleep under that jersey. I just wanted to be like him so bad.

"So just to be able to meet him and him have some respect for me, and then us talk in the back. He gave me his shoes and signed them. That meant the world to me. My dad knows, my mom knows. It just means a lot. I don't know, it just means a lot."

Quincy Olivari got emotional talking about meeting his idol, Stephen Curry. pic.twitter.com/fnMjI3Mfl1 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 19, 2024

The Lakers guard shared an Instagram post of the two, with a photo of the signed shoes and a throwback picture of him in a Curry jersey.

"Dreams do come true," he wrote.

Curry commented on the post and later made one of his own.

"Pleasure bro," he wrote. "Appreciate you being a real one and letting me know the history!!"

As if the heartwarming story couldn't get any more touching, Olivari's signature shoe will be as special as they come.

And a full-circle moment he won't ever forget.

