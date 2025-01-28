Jackson Rowe

Warriors sign Rowe to two-way deal after breakout game with Santa Cruz

By Tristi Rodriguez

The Warriors announced Tuesday they have signed 6-foot-7 forward Jackson Rowe to a two-way NBA contract.

Rowe, 28, is averaging 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.4 minutes per game in 23 games (23 starts) this season with Golden State's G League team, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Just four nights ago, Rowe dropped 33 points on 14-of-19 shooting from the field and 2 of 6 from downtown in Santa Cruz's loss to the Salt Lake City Stars, adding nine rebounds, one assist and two blocked shots in 32 minutes. NBC Sports Bay Area's Warriors reporter Dalton Johnson was in attendance and heard buzz about Rowe's future with the organization.

"Jack was great. Such a smart, tough player," Sea Dubs coach Nicholas Kerr said postgame. "He's a winner. He gets his hand on balls. He makes so many defense plays. Dives and finds the pocket. It's great."

For his career, Rowe averages 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in 29.9 minutes through 72 games (42 starts) over two seasons with Santa Cruz.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Rowe played internationally in France, Sweden, Canada and Germany from 2020-23 and was undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Cal State Fullerton.

