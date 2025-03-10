Charvarius Ward

Report: Former 49ers CB Ward, Colts agree to three-year, $60M contract

By Taylor Wirth

The 49ers appear to have lost another key player in NFL free agency.

Former San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward agreed to sign a three-year, $60 million free-agent contract with the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing Ward's agency, Universal Sports & Entertainment.

Ward spent three seasons with the 49ers after signing a three-year, $42 million contract with San Francisco in 2022.

After a strong first season with the 49ers, Ward earned NFL Pro Bowl and Second Team All-Pro nods in 2023 before he was limited to just 12 games in 2024 due to injuries and an excused absence due to the tragic death of his 1-year-old daughter in October.

The 28-year-old corner made it clear after the season that his time with San Francisco likely was over after what he described as the "worst year" of his career personally.

Now he has an opportunity to start fresh with the Colts.

