Warriors among three teams with impressive offense, defense feat

The Warriors are off to a hot start to the 2024-25 NBA season on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Golden State is one of three teams with a top-10 offense and defense this season, joining the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics.

Behind a deep bench and revitalized play from Draymond Green and Steph Curry, the team has the fourth-best offensive and second-best defensive ratings in the NBA.

While the sample size is small, the 6-1 Warriors appear poised for a strong season. The development of youngsters Jonathan Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski have given Golden State a much-needed boost in athleticism and energy on both sides of the ball.

Throw in the prolific 3-point shooting from Buddy Hield and Lindy Waters III, and you have the makings of a contender in the Western Conference.

Of course, the schedule has been very favorable to Golden State so far, with three big tests looming. Road games against the Celtics, Cavaliers and the undefeated Oklahoma City Thunder will be eye-opening.

A winning record in those games would restore confidence and belief in a Golden State squad that has taken its lumps since winning the 2022 NBA Finals. After two seasons of lackluster performances, the Warriors appear to be back in contention for a deep playoff run.

