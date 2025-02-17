Draymond Green

Oscar Robertson rips Draymond for calling today's NBA ‘boring'

By Taylor Wirth

Draymond Green's opinion on today's NBA doesn't carry much weight for Oscar Robertson.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer responded to the Warriors forward saying at NBA All-Star Media Day on Saturday that the league has become "very boring" and lacks substance.

“Draymond says so much, who cares what Draymond says? It doesn't mean anything," Robertson told SiriusXM's Justin Termine and Frank Isola on Sunday. "One guy can say this, one guy can say that people either like the game or they don't. I think people enjoy the game, especially if their team can win."

“It might be boring to him because if he doesn't pass the ball to [Steph] Curry, what is he doing? Not to single that out because he knows how to play basketball, but he's passing the ball to Curry more than anyone I've ever seen in basketball. It might be boring to him at times because of what he's doing, it might be boring. When he's out there, he's not shooting a lot, he's not guarding a lot, so it's boring."

Shots fired.

In his original comments that went viral, Green explained that today's NBA lacks a certain level of gamesmanship and cherishes matchups against Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James because of his basketball IQ.

"Every possession is some type of chess move," Green said. "You don't get that today in the NBA, often. ... You don't just get that on a regular basis. It's just who can run faster, who can hit more 3s. It's no substance. I think it's very boring."

"You want to be one of the teams that aren't playing an accidental game. That's the challenge."

Green and the Warriors' final regular-season chess match against James and the Lakers will be April 3 at Crypto.com Arena.

