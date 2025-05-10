Heat president Riley won't apologize for Butler contract situation

Pat Riley doesn't seem to have many regrets about how Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat tenure ended.

The Heat president addressed the media for the first time since Miami's 2024-25 NBA season ended after it was swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs, and admitted the team's tumultuous contract dispute with Butler, which involved multiple suspensions before the star forward eventfully was traded to the Warriors on Feb. 5, negatively impacted the team.

"There's no doubt that what happened with Jimmy had a tremendous impact on our team," Riley told reporters. "There's no doubt about it. The buck stops with me. I’ll take that hit if you want it."

Butler's relationship with the Heat soured after Riley refused to give the 35-year-old the contract extension he desired, a decision Riley stands by to this day.

"No, I'm not going to apologize for saying no on the contract extension when we didn't have to," Riley said. "And I don't think I should. I will always say that to the players, if I was coaching, 'Keep your mouth shut, and I'll see you next training camp.' And you get back on the court."

Before Butler was dealt to Golden State, his remaining contract with the Heat included a $52.4-million player option for the 2025-26 campaign, with no guarantees past next season. Butler immediately signed a two-year, $121 million contract extension with the Warriors, keeping him under contract through the 2026-27 season.

Even though the Heat and the Warriors' seasons went in completely different directions after the blockbuster trade, with Golden State having immediate success with Butler, Riley wishes the six-time All-Star well, even if the feeling might not be mutual.

"It's over. It's done. I wish him well," Riley added. "Good luck to him and I hope deep down in his heart somewhere, he wishes us well too."

After defeating the young Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs, the Warriors, who currently are without Steph Curry (hamstring strain) in their Western Conference semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, are relying on Butler now more than ever.

