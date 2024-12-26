Jimmy Butler

Heat president Riley shares direct response to Butler trade rumors

By Andy Lindquist

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Miami Heat have given an update on the Jimmy Butler trade speculation.

In a press release from team president Pat Riley, the franchise will not be trading Butler, who has been the talk of trade rumors for most of the 2024-25 NBA season.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

“We usually don't comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches,” Riley wrote. “Therefore, we will make it clear - We are not trading Jimmy Butler.”

Earlier in the week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the 35-year-old wanted to leave Miami before the NBA trade deadline.

Now, it’s clear the team has no intention of parting ways with Butler. The six-time NBA All-Star is expected to opt out of his contract after the season and hit the free agency market.

There was talk of Butler potentially getting traded to the Warriors, but nothing materialized.

Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr 4 hours ago

Why Warriors' second-unit puzzle will be difficult to solve

Steph Curry 14 hours ago

Steph reacts to LeBron's one-liner about what still makes NBA great

Through 20 games this season, Butler is averaging 18.5 points on 55.2 percent shooting, with 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 31.4 minutes.

Golden State has been pursuing trades to bolster the roster recently, looking to grab another big-time scorer if possible. Now, the Warriors will have to look elsewhere for a trade.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Jimmy Butler
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us