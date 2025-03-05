Warriors convert Spencer to standard NBA contract, sign Key to two-way

Warriors point guard Pat Spencer has played his way to a permanent role with Golden State for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The team announced Tuesday it has converted Spencer to a standard NBA contract after the 28-year-old averaged 2.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 7.0 minutes across 28 games with Golden State this season. Additionally, the Warriors signed G League forward Braxton Key, also 28 years old, to the two-way roster spot left vacant by Spencer.

The Warriors have converted guard Pat Spencer to a standard NBA contract and signed forward Braxton Key to a two-way contract: pic.twitter.com/azgPoH34Lc — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 5, 2025

The move makes Spencer playoff eligible for the Warriors, who currently own the Western Conference's No. 6 seed entering Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Spencer is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason and will earn $438,810 with the Warriors on his standard contract, per X user @gswcba, after earning $580,272 on his two-way deal.

As expected, Pat Spencer gets his Two-Way converted to a standard rest-of-season minimum.



2024/25: $438,810

2025 (RFA): $2,496,271 (Qualifying Offer)



He will be playoff-eligible.



Spencer earned $580,272 from his TW and only had 8 NBA games remaining before his conversion. — GSWCBA (@gswcba) March 4, 2025

Key appeared in 38 games with the San Diego Clippers in the NBA G League this season, averaging 14.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 31.8 minutes.

After going unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-8 forward went on to average 3.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.8 minutes over 34 games with the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets since then.

Spencer and Warriors rookie Quinten Post are the only players Golden State has promoted from their two-way status this season, while Key joins Australian point guard Taran Armstrong and Jackson Rowe as the team's current two-way players.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast