Why Chiefs QB Mahomes reminds Kerr ‘so much' of Steph

As he attempts to win a third consecutive Super Bowl this weekend, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is reaching rarified air.

And while many football fans might be getting a bit exhausted of Mahomes, not many active players -- across American pro sports -- have experienced his continued level of dominance.

Steph Curry and the Warriors are one of the few exceptions, which is why Golden State coach Steve Kerr says he's not tired of the Chiefs star.

In an interview Tuesday with Mark Willard and Dan Dibley of the "Willard and Dibs" show on 95.7 The Game, Kerr compared his experience coaching Curry on the court to watching Mahomes on the football field.

"[Mahomes] reminds me so much of Steph, honestly," Kerr revealed. "Just a multi-sport fluidity -- the athleticism that is sort of understated. There's this brilliance in his movement and his flow.

"I just like watching him because I can see that he played baseball growing up. I love multi-sport athletes. I love guys who can see the chessboard. I think Mahomes is a beautiful player to watch and an amazing competitor, too, just the way he loves the game and loves to compete. He seems to have a really good perspective on things. So I love that guy."

But fear not, 49ers fans. That praise doesn't mean Kerr necessarily is rooting for the Chiefs on Sunday.

"I want a great game more than anything," Kerr continued. "I think it's going to be a great game. It's two amazing teams. It's hard to bet against the Chiefs, though, isn't it? They just win all of these games."

Golden State's coach also detailed the team's plans for the Super Bowl. With the Warriors set to play in Milwaukee the following day, their traveling party has planned a watch party from their team hotel. Kerr even hinted that the event likely will feature some local Wisconsin delicacies -- cheese curds and beer.

