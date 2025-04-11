The Warriors got the help they needed Thursday night.

Golden State moved back into the Western Conference's No. 6 seed after the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 141-125, at FedExForum.

The Warriors (47-33), coming off a brutal 114-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, entered Thursday half a game behind the Grizzlies and half a game ahead of the Timberwolves.

Minnesota's win over Memphis, fueled by Anthony Edwards' game-high 44 points, means all three teams have 47-33 records. That's good news for Golden State, which holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over both teams.

The Warriors desperately want to avoid participating in the Western Conference play-in tournament for a third time in the event's brief history. Golden State is 0-3 in play-in games, having lost to the Los Angeles Lakers and Grizzlies in 2021 and the Sacramento Kings last year.

So, entering the final two regular-season games, here's how the Western Conference standings look:

Oklahoma City -- 66-14 -- Clinched No. 1 seed Houston Rockets -- 52-28 -- Clinched No. 2 seed Los Angeles Lakers -- 49-31 -- Clinched playoff spot Denver Nuggets -- 48-32 Los Angeles Clippers -- 48-32 Golden State Warriors -- 47-33

** Memphis Grizzlies -- 47-33 Minnesota Timberwolves -- 47-33 Sacramento Kings -- 39-41 -- Clinched play-in berth Dallas Mavericks -- 38-42 -- Clinched play-in berth

If the Warriors take care of business in their final two regular-season games against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night and the Clippers on Sunday afternoon, they will secure the No. 6 seed.

Should Golden State win both remaining games and get some help, they could move up to the No. 4 seed or No. 5 seed.

But one stumble against the Blazers or Clippers likely means the Warriors are headed for a play-in game Tuesday night.

