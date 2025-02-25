Post rises from G League to surprising Warriors 3-point threat

SAN FRANCISCO – The search for the most accurate 3-point shooter among the Warriors does not end in the expected place. Cast your eyes past Stephen Curry, who has made more triples than anyone in NBA history.

Look beyond Buddy Hield, too, even though he ranks 10th all time among active players.

Keep exploring Golden State’s roster and do not stop until you come upon the biggest man in the room, a 7-foot, 250-pound rookie who didn’t step onto an NBA floor until the third month of the 2024-25 season.

Quinten Post, drafted late in the second round as a “project,” is the deadliest long-range shooter on a squad that features Curry as its resident superstar. Post’s statistics represent a small sample size, but his 30-of-72 shooting from deep computes to a team-best 41.7 percent.

“I shot 42 and 43 percent my last two years in college,” Post said after a recent practice. “It’s kind of why I’m here. That’s why they drafted me.

“Shooting always goes in ups and downs. I started the season struggling a lot in the G League. And you have games where I make a lot of threes. And I’ll have games where I miss shots. That’s with every shooter. But I think I'm shooting within my capabilities. If I just take the right shots, I don't think anybody would ever be mad at me for taking those.”

Quinten Post CAN’T MISS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l4szP2rF3f — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 22, 2025

After Post shot 42.6 percent and 43.1 percent at Boston College, the Warriors, always scouring for a center with a deep shot, took notice. When he was available with the 52nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft last June, they pounced.

That he’s in the rotation and leading the team in 3-point makes sprinkles credibility on Post and the team’s front office.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Is Post cheeky enough to seize the moment – surely this is temporary – by approaching Curry to show him the proof? Has he summoned the audacity to tell Steph that his 39-percent shooting is, ahem, inferior to 41.7 percent?

“Ahh, no,” Post said with a grin after a recent practice. “I haven’t. And I won’t.

“I take very easy shots. If you look at the kind of shots Steph takes, it doesn’t compare.”

Curry has license to launch from most any distance across the half-court line. He has earned that privilege. Post might never reach that status, but he was drafted to be a floor-spreading center. His light is plenty green.

Post has earned that much. His role is to do some of the dirty work typical of Golden State’s big man. The screening. The wrestling in the paint. But his primary purpose is to be a threat to fire from beyond the arc.

And to think, he was toiling in the G League under a two-way contract only two months ago. He was promoted to a standard NBA contract only 17 days ago. This rise seems, well, meteoric. Sort of, according to coach Steve Kerr

“In training camp, we saw the potential because of his five years of college basketball experience, his age, his European background,” Kerr said Monday. “You could see all that stuff. The toughness, the passing, the skill that most 7-footers lack. We saw it in camp, but we knew he needed some time.

“I think the front office really handled it the right way, sending him to Santa Cruz, letting him get two, three months of experience before we were ready to bring him up. They did a great job with him down there. He really worked hard, and it felt like we brought him up at the right time and I think that's been borne out. He looks very confident, very comfortable out there.”

So comfortable that Post’s displays of emotion – the guttural roaring, mean-mugging, the three-finger signal of a drained triple – have become a source of humor among his teammates.

“He's definitely a character,” Brandin Podziemski said. “He hit a three when we were up like 30, and he’s still celebrating like it was a close game. I love to see his passion that he plays with. He loves basketball, so it's been really fun to see his progress so far.”

The Postman mails it in from deep 📩 pic.twitter.com/cDbWkq3vDK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 4, 2025

Post’s shooting seems to be startling most of the NBA, which appears still in the process of deciding whether to guard him at the arc. He, however, is not surprised.

He also is not looking to challenge the best deep shooter in NBA history.

“Have you seen Steph play?” Post said. “He takes [3-point shots] every time that we don't have a shot in the possession. We just throw it to him: ‘Go do something.’ And then and then he does. And he delivers.

"So, you can’t compare it.”

Truth spoken. Sometimes the numbers do lie.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast