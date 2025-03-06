How Post's emergence changed Warriors' trade deadline approach

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy admitted that rookie center Quinten Post’s recent rise completely changed the franchise’s approach to the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

In talking to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole and Bonta Hill on “Dubs Talk,” Dunleavy explained what about Post made Golden State’s decision-making that much easier.

“[Post] adds an element that we don’t have,” Dunleavy told Poole and Hill. “And frankly, we were kind of looking for it in the trade market, and we said, ‘Hey, wait a second, maybe we have this right now, in-house.’ And it’s been nice to see his progression this year.”

Post, selected No. 52 overall by the Warriors in the 2024 NBA Draft, started out in the G League but since has emerged as a staple in coach Steve Kerr’s new-and-improved rotation, before and after the Warriors traded for six-time All-Star forward Jimmy Butler.

The big man, being a true Steph Curry-era Warrior, has been a sharpshooter from 3-point range, sinking 42.6 percent of triples on 3.9 attempts per game. Post’s ascension has been a pleasant surprise for the organization – which proudly is 9-2 since acquiring Butler – and Dub Nation alike, which reminds Dunleavy of previous Golden State youngsters who have contributed in their first campaigns.

“Always surprised when rookies play well; been there myself, not easy,” Dunleavy told Poole and Hill, having impressively played 82 games as a Warriors rookie himself. “Honestly, we draft guys with no expectations their first year. Same thing happened with [Brandin Podziemski] and [Trayce Jackson-Davis], those guys did a nice job of contributing last year.

“Same thing with Quinten this year … his skillset – with his size, his shooting, his passing – [and] the things that he does, ultimately we saw it, drafted him [and] feel like it complements this group.”

The Warriors have drafted younger players over the years, but have found recent success with older rookies such as Post and Davis. Dunleavy said the Warriors draft with the long-term future in mind, and whether prospects are younger like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody or older like Post and Davis doesn’t matter as much. Winning comes first.

Nevertheless, Post has averaged 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 24 games during the 2024-25 NBA season. His ability to stretch the floor while being a competent defender makes him the valuable asset Golden State might’ve had to trade additional capital for had the rookie not stepped up.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

But arguably most important, though, are the electric vibes Post has brought to the locker room, primarily with celebrations.

Quinten Post was HYPED after his 3 😤 https://t.co/Gr6q9FYsb9 pic.twitter.com/pru52CydX5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 4, 2025

Dunleavy didn’t know the Boston College product was bringing swagger to the Bay, and when asked about it by Poole and Hill, the Warriors executive had a hilarious response.

“He’s always had a quiet confidence to him, this kind of an inner toughness, and that’s been fun to watch,” Dunleavy said. “I get a kick out of watching his celebrations, but then watching our bench and how giddy they get when he does it. It’s just a fun thing to see, and he brings a great spirit to our group. It’s been fun.”

Post has a long way to go before he reaches his full potential. However, the rookie has made himself a valuable, fun asset of what seems to be a Western Conference contender, which is more than impressive for a late second-rounder.

Dunleavy is appreciative of Post’s strides, which he calls “gravy on top” regarding rookies, and is glad Golden State didn’t have to make another move at the deadline.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast