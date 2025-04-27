Report: Warriors expect Butler to return in Game 4 vs. Rockets

Despite star forward Jimmy Butler missing Game 3 due to a left pelvic contusion, the Warriors still found a way to grab a pivotal 104-93 win on Saturday night and take a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets.

Now, Golden State is expecting its marquee midseason addition to return to action in Game 4, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday after The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Sunday that Butler was trending toward a return.

"Jimmy Butler is doing everything possible to try and play tonight in Game 4," Charania said on "NBA Today." "Everything in his power, he's been doing treatment, workouts on the court over the last 24 hours. And then today, he was a full participant at shoot-around.

"I'm told the Warriors and Jimmy Butler are expecting him to make his return tonight in Game 4. The mobility is getting there for him ... He just was not moving well enough to play (on Saturday). The Warriors doctors ruled him out. So he may not be 100 percent tonight, but he does want to play. The Warriors are expecting him [to] and they're optimistic he will be able to play."

"The Warriors and Jimmy Butler are expecting him to make his return tonight in Game 4."@ShamsCharania talks to @malika_andrews about Jimmy Butler's potential return 👀 pic.twitter.com/wuT1EJsPkr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 28, 2025

Butler suffered his injury in the first quarter of the Warriors' Game 2 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday night. He initially was listed as questionable for Game 3 after two off days to rest, but Butler eventually was ruled out around an hour before tip-off.

The six-time NBA All-Star sustained "significant swelling" and had limited mobility, according to a report by ESPN's Shams Charania, so an extra 48 hours of rest could be the difference in Butler's recovery.

"Playoff Jimmy" tallied an impressive statline of 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in the Warriors' Game 1 win, so Butler's return would be welcomed amid a tense, hard-fought series.

Tip-off for Game 4 is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday night at Chase Center, with "Warriors Pregame Live" airing from Thrive City starting at 6 p.m on NBC Sports Bay Area.

