Steph Curry

Barkley hits Steph's “night night” celebration in Eagles' NFCCG win

By Jordan Elliott

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry's impact has made its way to the gridiron, with Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley paying homage to the two-time NBA MVP during his team's triumphant NFC Championship Game win over the Washington Commanders.

Barkley hit Curry's iconic "night night" celebration after scoring his third touchdown of the game, effectively sealing the win for Philadelphia that sent the Eagles to Super Bowl LIX.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Draymond Green took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to shout out Barkley's use of his teammate's signature celebration.

Barkley finished Sunday's victory with 118 rushing yards on 15 carries, sending a loud message with Curry's famous gesture after his fifth touchdown of the 2024 NFL playoffs.

Golden State Warriors

Warriors Observations Jan 25

What we learned as Warriors can't stop AD in loss to Lakers

Steph Curry Jan 24

Where Steph ranks among NBA's top-selling jerseys this season

With Philadelphia Super Bowl bound, could we see Curry's "night night" celebration once more on the NFL's biggest stage? Time will tell.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Steph CurryNFL Playoffs
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us