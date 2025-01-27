Barkley hits Steph's “night night” celebration in Eagles' NFCCG win

Steph Curry's impact has made its way to the gridiron, with Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley paying homage to the two-time NBA MVP during his team's triumphant NFC Championship Game win over the Washington Commanders.

Barkley hit Curry's iconic "night night" celebration after scoring his third touchdown of the game, effectively sealing the win for Philadelphia that sent the Eagles to Super Bowl LIX.

Saquon said night night 😴 pic.twitter.com/Tekn6YIKMX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 26, 2025

Saquon hit 'em with the "good night" 😴 pic.twitter.com/NNsNMmBe1H — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2025

Draymond Green took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to shout out Barkley's use of his teammate's signature celebration.

Saquon with the Night Night! Tough — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) January 26, 2025

Barkley finished Sunday's victory with 118 rushing yards on 15 carries, sending a loud message with Curry's famous gesture after his fifth touchdown of the 2024 NFL playoffs.

With Philadelphia Super Bowl bound, could we see Curry's "night night" celebration once more on the NFL's biggest stage? Time will tell.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast