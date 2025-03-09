Bewildering Steph stat shows magnificence of his 25K-point feat

Steph Curry joined elite NBA company by scoring his 25,000th career point on Saturday night. However, his path into the elite scoring club is markedly different than any of the other 25 players to accomplish the feat.

Curry attempted the fewest career free throws -- by far -- of any player to eclipse 25,000 points, further highlighting the Warriors superstar's incredible open-play scoring ability.

Curry surpassed the 25,000-point threshold with 4,355 career free-throw attempts.

Curry surpassed the 25,000-point threshold with 4,355 career free-throw attempts. The only other player to score at least 25,000 career points that is remotely close to Curry's charity-stripe efficiency is Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Alex English, who is 23rd on the NBA's all-time scoring list (25,613) and finished his career with 5,141 free-throw attempts.

Curry passed the 25,000-point mark with a 3-pointer during the third quarter of the Warriors' 115-110 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night at Chase Center.

Steph’s historic triple to eclipse 25,000 points 👏



pic.twitter.com/DYHsmqstG8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2025

Next up on Curry's ascent of the all-time scoring list is former Warriors executive and Hall of Famer Jerry West who sits 175 points ahead in the No. 25 spot.

Where Curry will rank on the final scoring list remains to be seen, but it's clear his efficiency to reach these exclusive scoring plateaus will place him in rarified air when all is said and done.

