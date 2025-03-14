Why Steph immediately gave 4K 3-pointer ball to wife Ayesha

Ever wondered what happens to the game ball from a historic NBA achievement?

For starters, the most important thing is ensuring the safety of the now-treasured artifact. Which is exactly why Warriors star Steph Curry gave the ball from his iconic 4,000th 3-pointer milestone to his wife Ayesha, who was in attendance for the special moment Thursday at Chase Center after she was unable to witness his record-breaking 2,974th 3-pointer on Dec. 14, 2021.

"She wasn't in New York for the the record, 2,974. So it was cool that for the 4,000 she was here," Curry told reporters after Thursday's game. "She got the reponsibility of making sure the ball gets home. Just the idea, like you said, we've been all together for a very long time.

"Coach [Steve Kerr] allows family to be a part of what we do as much as possible. We got kids running around the practice courts. I realize when we all started this we were all youngins in the league and he's seen our families grow one-by-one over the years. So it's kind of cool that we get to share the on-court and off-court experience together."

Curry's other family -- Dub Nation -- also got to experience the iconic moment in person after seeing his last significant 3-point milestone occur during a road game, creating a "special" atmosphere the Warriors superstar soaked up in its entirety.

While Curry certainly had a quiet night in the stat sheet by his own standardsduring the Warriors' 130-104 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday -- 11 points in 30 minutes -- his all-time achievement still remained the highlight of an unforgettable night. And now he has a memento to reflect on it forever.

