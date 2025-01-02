Where Steph, Warriors stars rank in NBA All-Star fan voting

With the NBA All-Star Game only a few weeks away, the league has released the first round of fan votes, with two Warriors making the list.

Andrew Wiggins is eighth among frontcourt players, while Steph Curry is third among guards in the Western Conference.

Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.



Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.



Next fan update: 1/9. pic.twitter.com/OoIIa3S3fn — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 2, 2025

The All-Star starting lineup consists of three frontcourt players and two guards, with an additional seven reserves chosen by the head coaches of each team.

Fan votes account for 50 percent of the All-Star vote, with the other half coming from NBA players and media members.

Curry, a 10-time All-Star, sits behind only Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the fan vote. With Dončić out with a severe calf strain, it’s not likely he will be able to suit up for the festivities on Feb. 14-16, which would put Curry in the starting lineup.

Having the Golden State superstar in the starting lineup for the first All-Star Game in the history of Chase Center would be a magical moment.

