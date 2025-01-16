Where Steph stands in third NBA All-Star fan voting results

Steph Curry is holding strong in 2025 NBA All-Star Game fan voting results.

The Warriors superstar remains second among Western Conference guards, trailing Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić lead their respective conferences in the third fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.



Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. Players and a media panel account for 25% each. pic.twitter.com/FBGGd00GB2 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 16, 2025

Curry, a 10-time NBA All-Star, currently has 1,793,150 fan votes, up from the 1,369,365 votes he had on the second round of voting released on Jan. 9.

But Gilgeous-Alexander increased his lead over Curry from 441,685 votes to 612,254 votes. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić, out due to a calf injury, is in third place behind Curry.

Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins still is in eighth place among Western Conference forwards, earning 410,011 votes on the latest round of balloting.

Fan ballots make up 50 percent of the voting to determine NBA All-Star Game starters, with player vote and media vote each making up 25 percent.

So Curry has a good shot at being named a starter for the game on Feb. 16 at Chase Center.

Curry, coming off a 31-point effort in the Warriors' 116-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, is averaging 22.9 points on 44.9-percent shooting from the field and 41.6 percent from 3-point range this season.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Fan balloting closes on Jan. 20 and NBA All-Star Game starters will be announced Jan. 23.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast