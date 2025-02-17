Steph's second All-Star Game MVP places him in elite NBA company

Steph Curry's resume aleady is solidified, but the Warriors superstar placed himself in rarified air after winning his second NBA All-Star Game MVP Award on Sunday at Chase Center.

Curry joined Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history to win four championships, two scoring titles, two league MVP Awards and two All-Star Game MVP Awards.

The @warriors' Stephen Curry in his NBA career:



4 championships

2 scoring titles

2 MVPs

2 All-Star Game MVPs



The only other player in NBA history with at least 2 of each is Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/hwb1aSGwpR — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) February 17, 2025

Curry also joined an elite list of NBA legends, becoming the fourth player in league history to win at least two regular-season MVP Awards, two All-Star Game MVP Awards and one Finals MVP Award.

The only other players to accomplish those feats are LeBron James, Jordan and Magic Johnson.

Players with at least 2 regular season MVPs, 2 All-Star MVPs, 1 Finals MVP:



⚡️ LeBron James

⚡️ Michael Jordan

⚡️ Magic Johnson



...and now Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/YhxsIlzK0B — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 17, 2025

Curry's trademarked shooting prowess was on full display in front of his home fans in the Bay Area on Sunday, with the highlight being an incredible half-court shot in the Final of the All-Star Game's revamped format.

STEPH FROM HALF COURT 🐐



pic.twitter.com/5bGionMpHy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 17, 2025

In the two games, Curry combined for 20 total points while making six 3-pointers, including a sensational running one-handed triple to open the scoring in the Final.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Steph opens up the finals with a one-handed running triple 😮‍💨



pic.twitter.com/1LuNDm5UGP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 17, 2025

Last time Curry took home All-Star Game MVP honors, he and the Warriors lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy just a few months later. After Draymond Green's bold declaration before Sunday's All-Star matchup, Curry and the Warriors will seek to repeat history as Golden State pursues another championship run.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast