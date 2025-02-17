Steph Curry

Steph's second All-Star Game MVP places him in elite NBA company

By Jordan Elliott

Steph Curry's resume aleady is solidified, but the Warriors superstar placed himself in rarified air after winning his second NBA All-Star Game MVP Award on Sunday at Chase Center.

Curry joined Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history to win four championships, two scoring titles, two league MVP Awards and two All-Star Game MVP Awards.

Curry also joined an elite list of NBA legends, becoming the fourth player in league history to win at least two regular-season MVP Awards, two All-Star Game MVP Awards and one Finals MVP Award.

The only other players to accomplish those feats are LeBron James, Jordan and Magic Johnson.

Curry's trademarked shooting prowess was on full display in front of his home fans in the Bay Area on Sunday, with the highlight being an incredible half-court shot in the Final of the All-Star Game's revamped format.

In the two games, Curry combined for 20 total points while making six 3-pointers, including a sensational running one-handed triple to open the scoring in the Final.

Last time Curry took home All-Star Game MVP honors, he and the Warriors lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy just a few months later. After Draymond Green's bold declaration before Sunday's All-Star matchup, Curry and the Warriors will seek to repeat history as Golden State pursues another championship run.

