Steph earns All-Star Game MVP honors for second time in career

New NBA All-Star Game format, same old Steph Curry.

The Warriors star earned All-Star Game MVP for the second time in his NBA career on Sunday night at Chase Center, scoring 12 points in the four-team tournament win for Shaq's OGs and fittingly taking home another Kobe Bryant Trophy with the exhibition back in the Bay.

"It's just a celebration of a lot of great things happening in basketball," Curry told TNT's Ernie Johnson after winning the award. "To be playing with these guys for as long as we have, it's obviously our responsibility to put on a show and I thank them for helping me do that, and Golden State, because there's a lot of history has happened out here, but the competition and the camaraderie and the legacy we all create is what it's all about.

"I'm happy to be a part of that celebration."

More hardware for 30 🐐



pic.twitter.com/rLOH904tFo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 17, 2025

Curry shot 4 of 8 from the field -- all 3-pointers -- in his team's 41-25 finals win over Chuck's Global Stars after dropping eight points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field in their first game against Candace's Rising Stars. And, in classic Steph fashion, Curry put on a show in the championship game with some wild shots.

STEPH FROM HALF COURT 🐐



pic.twitter.com/5bGionMpHy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 17, 2025

Steph opens up the finals with a one-handed running triple 😮‍💨



pic.twitter.com/1LuNDm5UGP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 17, 2025

Steph putting on a show in front of the home crowd 👏



pic.twitter.com/xglqFRQpzH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 17, 2025

Curry previously won the All-Star Game MVP award in 2022 with a monstrous 50-point performance -- just a few moths before the Warriors went on to win the NBA Finals. Could the same be in store this year?

Only time will tell.

