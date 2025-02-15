Watch Steph hit wild half-court, no-look shot at All-Star practice

The Steph Curry Show is back in Oakland, and the Warriors superstar did not disappoint during Saturday's NBA All-Star practice.

Curry is known for his spectacular trick shots before Golden State games, and he once again wowed the crowd gathered at Oakland Arena with a half-court shot he didn't need to see to believe.

Steph being Steph 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rr7DRnjxJv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2025

In case you missed it the first time, here's another angle (Nice try by Kevin Durant, too).

STEPH JUST KNOCKED DOWN A NO-LOOK BACKWARDS SHOT FROM HALFCOURT 🤯🔥



HOW?! 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ch1Fsh6kFy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2025

Curry drained the no-look bucket in preparation for his 11th All-Star Game, and 10th as a starter, which will take place in front of his home fans Sunday at Chase Center. The Warriors guard is known to dazzle in the annual exhibition game, scoring 50 points as a starter in 2022 en route to All-Star Game MVP honors.

It's clear Curry was happy to be back in Oakland for Saturday's practice before the big game, and The Town certainly was glad to see him after the Warriors moved across the Bay to Chase Center in 2019.

Steph receives a loud ovation in Oakland 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/0mg1JK8wXw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2025

Steph’s a popular guy 🐐 pic.twitter.com/sCjGnfg8jW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2025

If Saturday's practice was just a taste of what Curry will do in the All-Star Game, NBA fans in attendance at Chase Center on Sunday are in for a show.

