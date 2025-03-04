Steph, GP2 provide updates after injury scares in Warriors' win

Breathe a sigh of relief, Dub Nation.

The Warriors avoided any serious injuries in their 119-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at Spectrum Center, despite a physical clash that featured some scary moments for Golden State.

Gary Payton II left the game in the third quarter after a frightening collision with Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, which sent Payton to the ground where he lay bleeding for several moments before being helped to the locker room.

Though Payton didn't return to the game, he provided an encouraging update after the victory -- but not without a battle scar (h/t The Athletic's Anthony Slater).

Gary Payton II had a cut on his nose postgame but said he’d be fine. Hopes to play tomorrow in New York. Left tonight’s game after taking a hit from LaMelo Ball. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 4, 2025

Warriors star Steph Curry also hopes to play Tuesday against the New York Knicks and told reporters his right ankle feels "all right" -- but cold from the ice tub -- after rolling it in the first half of Monday's win. Curry still finished the game and ended the night with 21 points on 6-of-14 shooting and 3 of 9 from deep, 10 assists, three rebounds, a block and a steal.

"We'll see how it feels in the morning," Curry said. "I did roll it, but I finished the game, so hopefully I wake up and it's a little bit more recovered than it is right now ...

"I think I’m going to play, but if my ankle says I shouldn’t play, then I won’t play.”

Dub Nation will have to wait until Tuesday to find out if Curry and Payton suit up at Madison Square Garden. But at least for now, the Warriors averted a serious crisis.

