Steph sustained left peroneal strain, to be re-evaluated Friday

Warriors star Steph Curry sustained a peroneal strain in his left foot, the team announced Monday.

Curry will miss the Warriors' back-to-back with the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday and Wednesday at Chase Center and will be re-evaluated Friday.

Curry suffered the injury in the second half of the Warriors' 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night at Chase Center.

According to WebMD, the peroneal tendons "stabilize the foot and guard against sprains."

Curry first sustained the injury late in the third quarter and returned to the game less than four minutes into the fourth quarter. But on the first play, he aggravated the ailment and hobbled to the Warriors' locker room.

The 36-year-old has a long history of ankle injuries, so the Warriors likely are to take a cautious approach, especially this early in the 2024-25 NBA season.

The loss of Curry, even for just two games, will be a heavy burden on the rest of the Warriors roster.

