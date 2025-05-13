How Steph amusingly trash talked Ant after missed 3-pointer in Game 4

The Western Conference semifinals series between the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves was set up to be a potentially legendary showdown between Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards.

But after suffering a hamstring strain early in Game 1, Curry mostly has been constrained to watch from the sidelines.

Nevertheless, Curry has made his voice heard all series -- both by teammates and opponents -- which continued in the Warriors' 117-110 loss in Game 4 on Monday at Chase Center.

In his postgame presser following his 30-point performance, Edwards revealed some in-game trash talk with Curry after Edwards was asked about playing against Golden State without their two-time NBA MVP.

"Just from working out with him over the summer, that's what I told him after I hit a three," Edwards told reporters. "Because he told me -- I had missed one -- he was like, 'You weren't going to make that. You were too open.'

"And I was like, 'I ain't gonna never stop shooting them. I learned that from you this summer.'"

Ant on what he told Steph Curry after he hit a three in Game 4 😆🤝 pic.twitter.com/7TE1p971dF — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 13, 2025

It's not often you see trash talk mixed with a compliment, but the two players clearly have a good relationship. Curry and Edwards spent plenty of time together last offseason when they helped Team USA win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Minnesota's rising superstar has been open about the impact of that experience alongside Curry; that influence is evidenced by Edwards leading the NBA in made 3-pointers during the 2024-25 regular season.

In other words, one might argue Curry played a pivotal role in creating the juggernaut that could be responsible for his team's playoff demise, now that the Timberwolves own a 3-1 lead with the series heading back to Minnesota.

Unfortunately for the Warriors -- and potentially NBA fans as a whole -- Curry might not have the chance for a rebuttal against Edwards in their friendly feud this season.

