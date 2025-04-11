Fudd has hilarious reaction to Steph being ‘jealous' of her jump shot

The basketball world continues to be amazed by UConn women's basketball standout Azzi Fudd's sharpshooting -- including the greatest shooter in the world.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry told ESPN's Katie Barnes back in 2023 he was envious of Fudd's jump shot because it looks "prettier" than his, which two years later sparked a hilarious and raw reaction from the 22-year-old guard.

"That just feels wrong to say," Fudd recently said on "Good Morning America." "Mine is like the prettiest jump shot, but Steph's is top tier."

In 76 games (59 starts) over four seasons with the Huskies, including a shortened 2023-24 campaign after tearing her ACL and meniscus, Fudd averaged 13.3 points on 46.1-percent shooting from the field and an impressive 40.7 percent from 3-point range, with 2.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.4 minutes.

She shot the ball at a career-high clip during the 2024-25 season, and she helped UConn secure the women's NCAA Tournament national championship with a game-high 24 points in the title game against South Carolina.

“It's kind of like a shooter's heaven when you watch that,” Curry told Barnes in 2023. “I kind of get jealous about it, because it looks prettier than mine.”

“She gets pretty good lift on her jump shot compared to even me,” Curry continued. “I'm more kind of a toe-dominant shooter. Klay Thompson's more of a jump shooter, like Azzi. But the balance is key, just because you have to feel rooted into the ground to keep going to get lift, to get power.”

That praise isn't something you take lightly, especially coming from the 3-point god himself who singlehandedly changed the way the game is played today. Like many others, Curry is impressed by Fudd, and there will be plenty more where that came from.

After winning her first national championship, Fudd will return to UConn for another year and likely be a top WNBA draft prospect in 2026.

