Steph reveals what makes Bay Area sports fans so special

Steph Curry is solidified as one of the Bay Area's greatest athletes of all time, developing a priceless bond with the region which is home to the only NBA franchise he's ever known.

Curry detailed what makes Bay Area sports fans special during an interview with NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai for the Bay Area Host Committee.

"We're the Bay's team, we span across San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Richmond, all the way around," Curry told Mathai. "The idea that it's such a unique culture, and the history obviously. Fourty-seven years in Oakland, it was such a loyal fan base that supported us through some tough years. I know we had a 40-year drought of championships until our 2015 championship.

"My favorite thing of coming up in the league, playing in front of the crowd in the Bay is just, you walk in and you didn't know what our record was. We always had the loudest fan base, we always had the greatest energy and the greatest homecourt advantage.

"Thankfully the winning has come on the back end to elevate that. So, just a very unique culture here. And that's important, that passion for Bay Area sports is loud."

Curry has spent his entire 16-year career with the Warriors, leading Golden State to four NBA championships while earning two league MVPs and a Finals MVP in the process.

The Warriors became a global sports powerhouse under Curry's watch, but if you ask the superstar point guard, the love he felt from the fans always was there from Day 1. The accolades were just a bonus.

