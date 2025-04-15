Steph's season-long stats show his longevity as NBA's best shooter

Programming Note: Tune into "Warriors Pregame Live" at 6 p.m. PT on Tuesday on NBC Sports Bay Area before the Warriors and Grizzlies tip-off. Immediately after the final buzzer, tune back in for "Warriors Postgame Live."

The stats say Warriors star guard Steph Curry remains the NBA’s best shooter.

Yes, even at 37 years of age, there is no one that can outshoot the Chef from the floor.

Curry ended the 2024-25 NBA regular season with a shooting score of 178.8, putting him 26.4 points clear of Kings star Zach LaVine, who finished second on the list.

Additionally, Curry finished first in points per 75 possessions at 2.8 while proving a balanced efficiency through other categories such as pull-up 3-pointers, catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, free throws and long 2-pointers.

Curry, who became the first player in NBA history to record 4,000 made 3-pointers in March, is the only Golden State player on the Top 30 list.

In his 16th regular season, Curry averaged 24.5 points, shooting 44.7-percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The years keep passing by, but Curry, the game’s greatest shooter, continues to secure his throne.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast