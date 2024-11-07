Steph's Celtics dominance backed up by eye-popping career stat

Steph Curry’s dominance over the Boston Celtics has reached a new level.

After another offensive outburst in the Warriors' 118-112 win Wednesday night, Curry’s 25.3 PPG average against Boston is the most by a point guard in NBA history.

Steph Curry averages 25.3 PPG when playing in Boston in his career.



That’s the most by a point guard in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/DIXIiaBgYE — StatMamba (@StatMamba) November 7, 2024

The stat is eye-popping for several reasons, namely that Curry’s dominance against the Celtics is even greater than Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

The 36-year-old looks rejuvenated coming off a gold medal performance with Team USA at the Paris Olympics. While he was hampered by a minor ankle injury, Curry has been electric since his return, averaging 25.5 PPG over the last two games.

Facing a tough Celtics team on their home floor, the Warriors surged in the game's closing stages to pull out the victory behind Curry’s 27 points. The emphatic finish puts Golden State at 7-1 on the season, tied for first place in the Western Conference.

With the franchise out to its best start since the 2021-2022 season, the vibes are back for a team that has struggled with consistency since winning the 2022 NBA Finals. The biggest test awaits, as Golden State heads to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Friday to take on the undefeated Cavaliers.

With a young and talented core coached by former Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, the Cavaliers have raced out to the best record in the league to start the season.

Don’t count Curry and the rest of Golden State out though. Between stifling defense and dazzling offense, Golden State appears primed to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference yet again.

