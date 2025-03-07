Steph reveals ‘honest' conversation sparked comeback win over Nets

An honest conversation often leads to positive change.

Down by as much as 22 points in the first quarter, the Warriors had much to reflect on and address on the floor before orchestrating a thrilling 121-119 comeback victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at Barclays Center.

Early on, nothing was clicking for guard Steph Curry and Co., and someone needed to hold them accountable.

“Just being honest with ourselves that we were playing horrible,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Zena Keita on “Warriors Postgame Live."

“You got to be accountable, each and everyone of us. We weren’t playing hard. We weren’t playing physical.”

Before erupting for a game-high 40 points and powering Golden State to a third consecutive win, Curry did everything in his power to send a message to his teammates.

Even if it meant committing a rare offensive foul.

“I think this was the first time I've ever gotten an offensive foul to show a little bit of fire to get us going,” Curry joked.

As the first quarter came to a close, it was evident that Curry’s message was heard, with guard Gary Payton II engaging in a scuffle with Ziaire Williams.

“So, whatever it took shock the system a little bit,” Curry concluded. “That unit that finished the end of the first, beginning of the second got us back into it where we had a chance and we all took it from there.”

After scoring a mere 15 points in the first quarter, the Warriors bounced back by dropping 40 in the second quarter, heading into halftime with just a five-point deficit.

From that point, Curry and wing Jimmy Butler took over, contributing 38 of the Warriors’ second-half 66 points and capping off a successful five-game road trip.

Accountability went a long way in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

