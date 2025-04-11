Warriors coach Steve Kerr always has a sense of humor, even as the pressure to make the NBA playoffs mounts.

During the Warriors' blowout win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at PHX Arena, TNT's social media accounts shared a tongue-in-cheek exchange between him, Steph Curry and Buddy Hield on Golden State's bench.

"I was just having fun," Kerr told 95.7 The Game's Mark T. Willard and Dan Dibley on Thursday. "Buddy is the greatest guy of all time. This guy brings so much joy and laughter to our locker room every single day, and so he's a guy who can laugh at himself.

"He missed Steph. Steph was wide open in transition for a corner three. Buddy launched one and during the next time out, I just wanted to have some fun with him and just remind him that when you're playing with Steph Curry, it's kind of a good idea to throw him the ball if he's open."

Kerr trolling Hield came after the first-year Warriors guard shot a 3-pointer instead of passing to a wide-open Curry in the corner.

Hield missed the first 3-point attempt, but the ball found its way back to him on the rebound and he made his second try.

But Kerr still preferred that Hield pass the ball to Curry, the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers.

"Come here," Kerr said during a timeout Tuesday. "Buddy. That's Steph Curry. Steph, Buddy Hield. I want you guys to meet each other. Say hello to Steph. He's the greatest shooter in the history of the world. He's wide open."

"He came open late," Hield said.

"I love you, Buddy," Kerr responded. "I love you."

Steve Kerr reintroduced his guard duo after Hield didn't pass Steph the ball 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zoI4Ua7MDL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 9, 2025

I assume it's related to this play where Buddy Hield should've made the extra pass to Steph Curry (? https://t.co/I4cy9CWd1B pic.twitter.com/h4nZ5uwi4X — hcehce419 (@hcehce419) April 9, 2025

Curry eclipsed 4,000 career 3-pointers earlier this season, currently at 4,049 entering the final two regular-season games.

But Hield is no slouch from behind the arc, as he currently has 2,121 3-pointers.

Still, when Curry is open, his teammates know they must pass him the ball.

Kerr, amazingly, in Game No. 79, had to offer a friendly reminder to Hield.

