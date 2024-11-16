Watch Steph's son Canon make wild paper airplane throw at Chase Center

Greatness just runs in the family.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry’s second-youngest son, Canon, turned heads on Thursday with a highlight of his own.

In a video shared on YouTube Shorts by the iconic trick shot group Dude Perfect, Canon is seen perfectly launching a paper airplane from the Chase Center nose-bleeds all the way down to the court.

“He’s like a professional paper airplane maker,” Dude Perfect member Cory Cotton said. “The Currys are built different.”

As a finishing touch, Cory’s brother and fellow group member, Coby, caught Canon’s amazing full-arena heave.

"Yeah, Canon, what a dime, dude," Coby said, hyped after catching the airplane.

And Steph, being a proud father, dapped up his son and enthusiastically said, “That was pretty cool.”

The Currys just do not miss. And there is more awesomeness to come.

Steph and his son filmed a much longer video with Dude Perfect for the group’s “Overtime” segment, and it is scheduled to be released on Saturday. Then, Steph is expected to be seen pulling off immaculate trick shots and feats of all sorts with Canon and the group’s other members.

Dude Perfect, a group that has dominated the trick shot scene since its founding in 2009, has filmed with other NBA stars such as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and former Golden State guard Chris Paul.

If anyone will provide top-tier trick shot content, it is Steph.

The 10-time NBA All-Star and future Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame selection has made plenty of ridiculous 3-pointers, no-lookers and half-court shots over his 16 years as the face of Warriors basketball.

Petition to let this RIDICULOUS Steph shot count 😂 pic.twitter.com/7p3dnKKxyd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2022

Fans will be in for a treat when Curry’s full Dude Perfect segment releases on Saturday.

