Steph reflects on playing 1,000th career regular-season game

Another day, another milestone for Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

The Warriors' 125-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night was Curry's 1,000th career regular-season NBA game, a feat accomplished by only 150 other players.

Moments after scoring a team-high 38 points in Golden State's 27th win of the season, Curry spoke to NBA TV's Dennis Scott and was asked what his reaction would have been if he had been told on draft night in 2009 that he would play 1,000 games with one franchise.

"That you're absolutely crazy," Curry told Scott. "I know this year, Year 16, is a special milestone for me and my family, my dad played 16 years in the league. I don't know how many games, but just the idea that this is kind of a cool checklist. I hope I got a lot more left, but when I came into the league this was the goal. So 1,000 games is a really cool milestone."

Curry is the 16th active NBA player to appear in 1,000 regular-season games.

Presuming he stays healthy the rest of the season, Curry will move up 10-15 spots on the NBA's all-time games played list.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old Curry's desire to play a lot more games could get him close to the top 50 all-time if he manages to stay healthy over the final two years of his Warriors contract.

If Curry plays beyond the 2026-27 NBA season, he could surpass 1,200 career games.

The career accolades keep coming for one of the NBA's greatest all-time players.

