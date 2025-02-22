Steph Curry

Steph reaches another impressive milestone in Warriors' win vs. Kings

By Will Simonds

NBC Universal, Inc.

Now in his 16th NBA season, Steph Curry keeps entering more and more rarified air.

With 20 points in the Warriors 132-108 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, the star guard reached yet another impressive milestone in his illustrious career.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Curry now has 700 games with 20 points in the NBA; he's the 21st player overall and the first in Warriors franchise history to achieve that benchmark.

Though it was far from his splashiest outing, Curry did contribute some entertaining highlights, both as a passer and scorer.

Golden State Warriors

Jimmy Butler Feb 20

Warriors' confidence reaches new high entering final playoff push

Steve Kerr Feb 20

Kerr's new-look small-ball lineup faces stiff challenges

After the game, Golden State coach Steve Kerr had a to-the-point reaction to hearing of Curry's achievement.

"That's pretty impressive," Kerr remarked with his typical dry humor.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The former NBA veteran then was asked how many 20-point games he had in his own 15-year NBA career.

Kerr's immediate guess was four, with another tinge of sarcasm (the actual number was five, so not far off).

It might have been a self-deprecating jab at himself, but Kerr's comment does help illustrate the magnitude of this Curry record. The NBA's all-time record-holder in 3-point percentage could only muster five 20-point games, yet Curry now has recorded 140 times that figure.

And there should be plenty more to come.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Steph CurrySteve Kerr
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us