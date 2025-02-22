Steph reaches another impressive milestone in Warriors' win vs. Kings

Now in his 16th NBA season, Steph Curry keeps entering more and more rarified air.

With 20 points in the Warriors 132-108 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, the star guard reached yet another impressive milestone in his illustrious career.

Curry now has 700 games with 20 points in the NBA; he's the 21st player overall and the first in Warriors franchise history to achieve that benchmark.

Stephen Curry's 700th career 20-point game ⚡️



He has become the 21st player in NBA history and first in franchise history to reach this. pic.twitter.com/raJOrJUJXp — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 22, 2025

Though it was far from his splashiest outing, Curry did contribute some entertaining highlights, both as a passer and scorer.

Steph gets the strip and the assist 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/ojSBk77gbR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 22, 2025

STEPH TURNAROUND 3 😱 pic.twitter.com/m51TFOqFgf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 22, 2025

After the game, Golden State coach Steve Kerr had a to-the-point reaction to hearing of Curry's achievement.

"That's pretty impressive," Kerr remarked with his typical dry humor.

The former NBA veteran then was asked how many 20-point games he had in his own 15-year NBA career.

Kerr's immediate guess was four, with another tinge of sarcasm (the actual number was five, so not far off).

It might have been a self-deprecating jab at himself, but Kerr's comment does help illustrate the magnitude of this Curry record. The NBA's all-time record-holder in 3-point percentage could only muster five 20-point games, yet Curry now has recorded 140 times that figure.

And there should be plenty more to come.

