What we learned as Steph's big Christmas game wasted in loss to Lakers

Warriors coach Steve Kerr began the season experimenting with an extended rotation, one involving as many as 13 players, before shortening it considerably.

The number was 10 on Christmas Day, and the game featuring Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James largely was decided by their teammates.

Curry did everything in his power to pull the Warriors across the finish line, draining two incredible 3-pointers inside the final minute of the game.

But Curry's heroics weren't enough.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves scored the game-winner, driving around Andrew Wiggins for a layup with one second remaining in regulation.

The result was the Warriors getting lumps of coal and a 115-113 loss at Chase Center. They have lost 11 of their last 14 games.

Curry led the Warriors with a game-high 38 points, with Wiggins adding 21 and Jonathan Kuminga 14.

James led the Lakers with 31 points, with four teammates scoring in double figures, led by Reaves’ 26 points. Reaves’ 10 points and 10 assists gave him a triple-double.

Here are three observations from Golden State’s 12th clutch games, nine of which they have lost:

Battle of the legends

This game was sold as Curry vs. James, with the Warriors and Lakers serving as supporting casts. The legends showed why.

Curry’s 38 points came on 14-of-24 shooting from the field, including 8-of-15 from beyond the arc. He added six assists. He played 35 minutes, finishing minus-1.

James’ 31 points came on 12-of-22 shooting, including 2-of-4 from distance, along with 10 assists and four rebounds.

Consider the final 2:22 of the first half. With the Warriors trailing by seven, Curry drives for a layup to cut the margin to five. Ten seconds later, a James layup pushes it back to seven. He makes two free throws to raise LA’s lead to nine with 1:47 left in the half. Nine seconds later, Curry drains a triple, cutting the deficit to six. James responds with a jumper, pushing the lead to eight with 1:18 left in the half. Twelve seconds later, Curry drains another 3-ball. Warriors within five. After James misses a 30-footer, the Warriors race downcourt for a Curry lob to Trayce Jackson-Davis. Golden State goes into the locker room trailing 55-52.

Those two starred down the stretch, particularly Curry, who scored eight points in the final 25.1 seconds to give the Warriors a chance.

Don’t ever believe the Curry-James rivalry isn’t personal. There is no malice, but theirs is a mano y mano war based on professional pride.

Rough night for the bench

The Warriors’ bench, a source of energy through the first three weeks, has been wildly inconsistent over the last six weeks. This was one of their poor performances.

While Golden State’s starters were holding up well, the bench was outplayed by the Los Angeles reserves. The non-Steph minutes too often were unwatchable.

Some of this is related to Dennis Schröder’s ongoing search for his game. Making his fourth start, he scored 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field, including 3-of-6 from deep, with five assists. On the floor whenever Curry is on the bench, Schröder is averaging 8.5 points on 11-of-39 shooting as a Warrior.

So, yes. It’s a lot to ask the bench to flourish if Schröder is struggling.

But no member of Golden State’s bench crew made a positive impact. Kuminga scored 14 points but was team-worst minus-17 over 28 minutes. Buddy Hield managed only five points in 17 minutes.

Kyle Anderson, Moses Moody and Lindy Waters III watched all 48 minutes from the bench.

Ball movement continues to be an issue for the reserves, who recorded only three assists. They were minus-7 in rebounding.

TJD continues to make his presence felt

Jackson-Davis started the first 17 games this season, came off the bench for six of the next seven, endured one DNP-CD, and returned as the starting center on Saturday in Golden State’s win at Minnesota.

Getting his third consecutive start at center, Jackson-Davis is making a strong case to stay.

Playing 26 minutes against the Lakers, the second-year big man finished with 11 points, on 5-of-7 shooting from the field, adding nine rebounds and two blocks to finish with a team-best plus-11.

Jackson-Davis over the last three games is averaging 13.0 points on 18-of-25 shooting (72 percent) from the field, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

At this rate, it’s going to be hard for Kerr to justify pulling TJD out of the starting lineup.

