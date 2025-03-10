Steph accepts Davidson basketball assistant GM role

Steph Curry now is trying to lead not one, but two basketball organizations to championships this year. No pressure.

The Warriors superstar accepted a role with his alma mater, Davidson College, to become the assistant general manager of the college's basketball programs, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday, citing university officials.

Warriors' Stephen Curry has accepted a role with his alma mater Davidson College as assistant general manager for the basketball programs, university officials told ESPN. Curry becomes the first active player in U.S. major pro sports to take an administrative job with NCAA team. pic.twitter.com/hRpfoChbPv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 10, 2025

That’s Assistant GM to you 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Q5xu4MlSa8 — Davidson Basketball (@DavidsonMBB) March 10, 2025

As Charania mentioned, Curry now becomes the first active player in U.S. pro sports to take an administrative job with an NCAA team.

"The Davidson experience is top notch," Curry said in a statement to ESPN released by the school. "My journey from when I got to Davidson in 2006 to now demonstrated that I had the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level, got a great education, an amazing network through the Davidson alumni and continue to wave the Davidson flag. I want very talented, high character student athletes to have that same experience."

In his new role, Curry, according to ESPN, will "provide guidance to the men's and women's teams based on his college and professional experience" and will work with general manager Austin Buntz.

Curry and his wife, Ayesha, plus Davidson supporters Don, Matt and Erica Berman also will start an eight-figure fund for both the men and women's programs.

Curry played three seasons at Davidson from 2006-2009 here he was named a two-time Southern Conference Player of the Year, consensus All-American, and NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Most Outstanding Player before he was selected by Golden State with the No. 7 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In the summer of 2022, shortly after the Warriors' fourth championship, Curry had his No. 30 jersey retired by the school and officially earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.

Now he returns to his alma mater with an important role in the program he elevated 16 years ago.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast