Steph Curry

Steph's epic flurry sends 49ers players Deebo, Pearsall into frenzy

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Deebo Samuel and Ricky Pearsall had a courtside view of Steph Curry's late heroics in the Warriors' 120-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

And like the rest of Chase Center -- and the NBA world watching -- the San Francisco 49ers wide receivers went ballistic after a Curry dagger capped off a 12-point flurry to secure Golden State's thrilling victory in Klay Thompson's emotional Bay Area return.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Both Samuel and Pearsall belted out loud cheers as they jumped out of their seats to join a roaring Chase Center crowd.

After the game, the Bay Area athletes linked up for an epic crossover.

Curry finished with a game- and season-high 37 points 14-of-27 shooting from the field and 5 of 12 from 3-point range, with six rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks in 35 minutes.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors 4 hours ago

Warriors' Steph Curry steals the show in Klay Thompson's emotional return to Chase Center

Klay Thompson 10 hours ago

Warriors vs. Mavericks as it happened: Reaction, analysis of Dubs' win in Klay's return

And the 49ers stars got the best view in the house to witness all the greatness.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Steph CurryRicky PearsallDeebo Samuel
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us