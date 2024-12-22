Steph's message to Schröder proves true in Warriors' win vs. Wolves

Steph Curry knew Dennis Schröder didn’t get the best first impression of the Warriors more than three quarters into his team debut.

So, as Golden State’s leader, Curry extended a message to the newly acquired veteran guard halfway through the fourth quarter during the Warriors’ lopsided loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

That message was proven true roughly 48 hours later in Minnesota during Golden State’s much-needed 113-103 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday at Target Center.

“I told him midway through the fourth quarter in Memphis, ‘This ain’t what you’re going to expect every night,’ ” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli on “Warriors Postgame Live."

“Thankfully, that rang true tonight.”

Curry was right, and he had a lot to do with the Warriors’ 15th win of the season, registering a game-high 31 points, 12 of which came over the final 3:10 of the game.

But credit can also be given to Schröder, whose role as Curry’s new backcourt partner unlocked the best out of Golden State’s bench, especially Brandin Podziemski.

“That’s the hope, right,” Curry said of Schröder unlocking the bench. “We talked about incorporating Dennis into what we do but adapt into what he does. I think it helps in two ways: ball handling and playmaking.”

Schröder, in his second game with the team, finished with nine points, three assists and two rebounds, while Podziemski added 12 points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes of play.

The Warriors’ bench outscored their Timberwolves counterparts by nine points, with Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga combining for 22 points.

“[Schröder is] a guy that can set up offense and finish and create,” Curry added. “It’s helped [Brandin Podziemski] a little bit, allowing him to do all of the other things that he does so well on the court. His energy.



“He got a couple of offensive rebounds, a tip layup in the fourth quarter, just being active and engaged. We’re sharing all of the responsibilities, and now Dennis is being a part of that.”

With the message coming to life, Curry and Co. can only hope -- for the sake of winning -- that Schröder's two-way play becomes a constant.

