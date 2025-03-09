Steph Curry

Steph reaches historic NBA career-scoring milestone vs. Pistons

By Joel Soria

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry continues to make NBA history. 

Curry, the all-time leader in 3-pointers, entered the Warriors' game against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at Chase Center with 24,985 career points. After scoring 11 in the first half, he scored a 3-pointer to begin the third quarter and then scored point No. 25,002 with another 3-pointer just a few moments later.

Curry became the 26th player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points. The soon-to-be-37-year-old superstar guard now is 190 points behind the late Jerry West and 277 points behind Reggie Miller on the all-time scoring list.

Curry becomes the fifth active player with at least 25,000 points, along with LeBron James (41,902), Kevin Durant (40,777), James Harden (39,273) and Russell Westbrook (25,935).

In his 16th season, Curry entered Saturday's game averaging 24.4 points, 6.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 54 games before adding his legendary name to another page in the NBA's record book.

