Steph Curry angry after no foul called when Dillon Brooks whacks thumb on shot

By Ali Thanawalla

When Warriors star Steph Curry protests with a referee, he generally has a solid case that he was fouled.

That might have been the case less than four minutes into Game 5 between the Warriors and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at Toyota Center.

As Curry took a first-quarter 3-pointer, Alperen Şengün and Dillon Brooks challenged the shot. While Brooks flew by him, he appeared to hit Curry's right thumb, which has been bandaged for months.

Curry missed the shot and when a loose-ball foul was called on the rebound, the two-time NBA MVP made his case to the closest referee, to no avail.

Brooks' actions didn't appear to be dirty, though Curry might have been arguing that the Rockets forward hit more than his hand.

Curry and Brooks had a Game 4 back-and-forth, and it wouldn't be out of the question for another kerfuffle before the series ends.

