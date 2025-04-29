Steph Curry, the self-proclaimed "Petty King," made sure Dillon Brooks knew how many fouls he had drawn on the Houston Rockets wing.

And Curry's gesture started a kerfuffle between the Warriors and Rockets.

Midway through the second quarter of Game 4 at Chase Center, Curry drew the second personal foul on Brooks and as the Warriors' superstar lay on the ground, he held up two fingers.

That didn't sit well with Brooks, who tried to grab the ball from Curry.

Dillon Brooks incites a skirmish after stealing the ball from Steph 😳 pic.twitter.com/oR0YUU8nwK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 29, 2025

Draymond Green and Quinten Post came to Curry's defense, getting in between him and Brooks.

After things settled down, Curry and Brooks hashed things out face-to-face.

The referees reviewed the altercation and assessed technical fouls to Curry, Brooks and Green.

Steph, Draymond and Brooks all received technical fouls 🤨 pic.twitter.com/nre4Q4UTaE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 29, 2025

The Warriors and Rockets have been headed toward a blow-up all series long, and while this wasn't a full-on fight, the teams are getting closer to scrapping.

Stay tuned...

