Steph Curry

Steph Curry, Dillon Brooks go face-to-face in Warriors-Rockets Game 4 incident

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry, the self-proclaimed "Petty King," made sure Dillon Brooks knew how many fouls he had drawn on the Houston Rockets wing.

And Curry's gesture started a kerfuffle between the Warriors and Rockets.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Midway through the second quarter of Game 4 at Chase Center, Curry drew the second personal foul on Brooks and as the Warriors' superstar lay on the ground, he held up two fingers.

That didn't sit well with Brooks, who tried to grab the ball from Curry.

Draymond Green and Quinten Post came to Curry's defense, getting in between him and Brooks.

After things settled down, Curry and Brooks hashed things out face-to-face.

Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Davis issues stark warning to Rockets' Green after Draymond comments

Moses Moody

How Warriors' Moody is experiencing poetic justice on, off court

The referees reviewed the altercation and assessed technical fouls to Curry, Brooks and Green.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Warriors and Rockets have been headed toward a blow-up all series long, and while this wasn't a full-on fight, the teams are getting closer to scrapping.

Stay tuned...

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Steph CurryNBA Playoffs
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us