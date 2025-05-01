Stephen A defends Brooks, Rockets for attacking Steph's injured thumb

Stephen A. Smith saw no issue with the Houston Rockets going after Steph Curry’s injured thumb during their first-round Western Conference playoff series with the Warriors.

The outspoken ESPN analyst had a harsh response to Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s comments about Rockets forward Dillon Brooks swiping at Curry’s hand under the NBA's "idiotic" rules.

“In case you don’t know, I think Steve Kerr is one of the top-six greatest coaches in the history of basketball,” Smith said Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “I think he’s phenomenal. And I think he’s a good man, very contentious. But sometimes this Goody Two-shoes sanctimonious approach, it really rakes my nerves. Like he’s so above the fray. This man is a champion. Champion in Chicago. Champion in San Antonio. Champion as a coach in Golden State. He knows what comes with it.

“If you have a hurt thumb, hurt ankle, whatever debilitating issue you have, it’s going to be attacked. The man’s thumb is compromised on his shooting hand. The greatest shooter that ever lived might be compromised. And somebody’s not going to try to exploit that? Stop.”

.@stephenasmith and @RealJayWilliams on Dillon Brooks' comments about Stephen Curry's thumb injury.



"Whenever you hear about weaknesses that people have, you go at that." 👀 pic.twitter.com/YxlnD6FcfR — First Take (@FirstTake) May 1, 2025

Curry has been dealing with a thumb injury since January, re-aggravating it at the end of the regular season. Since the start of the series, it has been clear that Houston knows this and is going after Curry’s thumb whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Fellow ESPN analyst Jay Williams seconded Smith's opinion, as the former NBA player explained how attacking a player’s injury is just part of the game.

“I love it, it’s basketball,” Williams said. “First off, look. Stephen A. and I are supposed to play a one-on-one game. I heard him talk about how his elbow is hurting. I’m attacking the elbows then. Last year it was the shoulder. I’m attacking the shoulder. Whenever you hear about weaknesses that people have, you go at them.”

The Rockets have played a tough and physical series with the Warriors so far, utilizing their length and youthfulness to stymie Golden State’s shooters on every possession. After Wednesday night’s 131-116 blowout loss to the Rockets, the Warriors can ill-afford another off game when the series returns to Chase Center on Friday for Game 6.

All eyes will be on Curry’s wrapped thumb as he and Golden State look to close out the series against Houston and move on to the Western Conference semifinals.

