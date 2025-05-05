Draymond reacts to Steph's possible subtle Rockets fashion dig

The Petty King strikes again. Or so it seems.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry, speaking to reporters after Golden State's 103-89 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the first-round NBA playoff series, arrived to his postgame press conference with an outfit that grabbed some people's attention, including teammate Draymond Green.

It was less about his fit and more about one accessory in particular that seemed out of place, but then fans online began to connect the dots. And Green was loving it.

Of course, it's not certain that Curry's decision to wear sunglasses to the podium was in reference to Rockets stars Alperen Şengün and Dillon Brooks' postgame attire following Houston's Game 5 win over Golden State, but Green's acknowledgement certainly gives the theory some credence.

Curry is no stranger to taking subtle shots at the podium after big wins, and this certainly would take the cake as the most subtle. And perhaps the funniest.

Or maybe it's just a fun coincidence ...

