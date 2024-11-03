Steph, Draymond catch preview of Warriors' future in win vs. Rockets

Stephen Curry watched from the opening tip, the spectacular and the dreadful, from a seat on the Warriors’ bench, where near the end he was joined by Draymond Green, who fouled out with 8.3 seconds remaining in a two-point game.

From the sideline, Golden State’s twin touchstones, retired and unavailable, caught a glimpse of Golden State’s future. The one that exists when they are retired and no longer available.

The thirtysomething veterans had to like, maybe love, what the saw from 21-year-old Brandin Podziemski and 22-year-old Jonathan Kuminga, two youngsters the front office hope can evolve into All-Stars.

The Warriors won’t win many games with Curry and Green observing the decisive minutes, but Podziemski and Kuminga made sure they got this one, a 127-121 overtime victory over the rallying Rockets on their floor in Houston.

The Warriors would not have pushed this game into OT without Podziemski’s perfect fourth-quarter shooting (3 of 3). The 6-foot-4 combo guard succeeded not with textbook jump shots but with exquisite footwork and his trademark pluck.

“He took Amen to the post a couple times,” Green, referring to 6-foot-7 Amen Thompson, told reporters at Toyota Center. “He’s getting in there over bigger guys and making those shots. As much as I want to applaud his skill, that’s heart. That’s ‘I want the ball in that moment, and I’m going to do whatever I have to do to score this basketball.’

“Obviously, his footwork, taking guys to the post, the footwork was great. But that’s sheer will and determination. That’s why he leads the league in plus/minus. In that moment, regardless how it was going, he wanted the ball. He took tough shots, and he made tough shots.”

The Warriors were walloped in the fourth, losing the quarter 39-23. Podziemski scored seven of those points, all inside the final four minutes, the last a 12-foot turnaround fadeaway that gave Golden State a 118-112 lead with 51.5 seconds remaining.

“We were getting killed,” Podziemski said. “My mindset was ‘I’m going to try to go get a bucket. If we lose, that’s how we’re going to lose. Someone is going to have to try to get a bucket.’ That was my mindset.”

But no. The Rockets got a 3-pointer from Jabari Smith Jr. and four free throws before the end of regulation, and the Warriors’ final point before OT came when Podziemski split two free throws with 28.4 seconds remaining.

When Green was whistled for his disqualifying sixth foul 20 seconds later, circumstances seemed to darken. The Warriors, who shot 36.4 percent from the field in the second half, were trudging into OT against a Houston team that scored 76 points on 57.1 percent shooting from the field – including 52.6 percent from distance – in the third and fourth quarters.

With Curry and Green spectators for OT, Kuminga summoned his highlight gene and lit up the Rockets and their building.

“I entered overtime just wanting to play great defense, so I put (Kevon Looney) and Kyle (Anderson) in,” Kerr said. “We needed JK’s ability to beat the switches and get downhill.”

Kerr got his wish. The Warriors limited Houston to 1-of-12 shooting in OT, and Kuminga tore through its defense like a hot arrow through tissue paper.

Kuminga’s “hello” to the Rockets was a midrange turnaround jumper 40 seconds into OT, putting the Warriors up two. His “good evening” was a transition layup that put them up four with 3:05 remaining. His “good night” was another blast through the Houston defense for a layup that put the score at 127-121 with 1:18 remaining.

“He just took over,” Kerr said of Kuminga. “He was fantastic.”

When Kuminga came off the floor, Draymond was there with a greeting and an embrace. He has taken a particular interest in Kuminga since the Warriors selected the youngster seventh overall in the 2021 draft. Kuminga doesn’t have Draymond’s aptitude for the game, and they both know it. Draymond doesn’t have Kuminga’s astounding athleticism.

Podziemski doesn’t have Curry’s peerless shooting/scoring ability – nobody does – or his flair for the dramatic. Curry doesn’t have Podziemski’s gift for rebounding or pestering opponents. What they share, and it’s significant, is swaggering serenity in big moments.

Kuminga won’t be the next Draymond, but that won’t stop Green from mentoring. Podziemski won’t be the next Steph, but that won’t stop Curry from cheering.

The Golden State bar set by Curry and Green is incredibly high. It’s unrealistic to believe Podziemski and Kuminga can meet it.

It’s entirely realistic to believe the youngsters are better for breathing the same air as the decorated vets who watched them finish a daunting job.

