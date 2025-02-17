Steph drops perfect response to Draymond's NBA championship promise

Warriors star Steph Curry is all in on teammate Draymond Green's declaration that Golden State will win the NBA Finals this season.

After Green made the vow on TNT's "NBA All-Star Tip-Off" before Sunday's big game, a motivated Curry responded on the postgame show following his MVP-worthy performance that gave Shaq's OGs the victory.

"We love pressure," Curry told Ernie Johnson when asked what he thought about Green's promise. "We love expectations. You know that. He's smart. He knows what he's saying."

"It's what we do here," Green added.

"We love pressure" 😤



Steph responds to Draymond's championship promises 👀 pic.twitter.com/b3S0RIsrcQ — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 17, 2025

Curry and Green know a thing or two about exceeding expectations, having won the Finals in 2022 when everyone thought the Warriors dynasty was over during an inconsistent season. Sound familiar?

At 28-27 with plenty of time left to play, Golden State sits at No. 10 in the Western Conference and has some momentum after acquiring Jimmy Butler at the Feb. 6 trade deadline -- a move that sparked Green's bold prediction.

“We are going to win the championship.”



Draymond’s confidence is sky-high after the Jimmy Butler trade 👀



pic.twitter.com/tfnwYgejhe — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 17, 2025

Curry is feeling confident as ever, too, he told reporters after the All-Star Game.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I'm excited," Curry said. "I got Draymond on the telecast guaranteeing we're winning a championship. I love the expectations and having something to play for. He's lighting a fire, for sure.

"But all jokes aside, I think we finished the last four games 3-1 and we have a lot to figure out still, and I think 27 games or so left to make a push. All we want is just to get into a playoff series and have a fighting chance to be a tough out against anybody in the West, and we have a good opportunity in front of us to do that.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge. It's basically a playoff game every single night, and that usually brings the best out of you."

Curry is right -- the Warriors must play every game with a playoff-like mindset moving forward. And Dub Nation certainly hopes they make good on Green's word.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast