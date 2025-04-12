Steph Curry

Steph expects ‘Game 7' vibe in crucial Warriors-Clippers season finale

There's a lot on the line for the Warriors' game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday to end the 2024-25 NBA regular season. 

Essentially, on Golden State's side, a win earns it the No. 6 seed, while a loss likely drops the Warriors into the NBA play-in tournament. Meanwhile, Los Angeles could fall to the No. 7 seed with a loss.

So, the stakes clearly are high for both sides, which is why Steph Curry and Draymond Green anticipate a postseason-esque environment at Chase Center on Sunday afternoon.

“I don’t want to be too dramatic -- it should be like a Game 7 kind of vibe," Curry told reporters after the Warriors' 103-86 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. "If you win, you control your destiny on a guaranteed playoff series. If you lose, you roll the dice.

"... Good teams find a way to win big games like that, and that's what we're aiming to be."

Green shared a similar sentiment, saying the season finale will be "like a playoff game."

"Super intense," Green affirmed in his postgame presser. "Two teams fighting for their playoff lives. I expect it to be a very physical, high-intelligence, high-level basketball game."

Though the Warriors lost all three previous matchups against the Clippers early this season, Green believes Golden State is "a new team" due to the trade-deadline addition of star forward Jimmy Butler.

But even though these teams haven't faced off in their current states, Sunday's showdown has all the makings of a memorable, dramatic battle.

