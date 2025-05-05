What Steph told Draymond after Warriors won Game 7 vs. Rockets

Immediately after pulling off a first-round NBA playoff series upset over the No. 2 Houston Rockets on Sunday at Toyota Center, Warriors stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green had a heart-to-heart moment on the floor.

It only made sense.

Golden State, after nearly fumbling a 3-1 series lead, clinched their ticket to the Western Conference semifinals with a 103-89 win over Houston, giving Curry and Green plenty to be proud of.



“We were just talking about the score,” Curry told reporters after the win. “We wanted to keep them under 90 [points].”

Steph shares what he told Draymond immediately after tonight's win 😬 pic.twitter.com/9ROM1iEmFD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 5, 2025

Curry, who provided little offensive output the first three quarters of the game, scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter. Green, on the other hand, contributed 16 points, delivering his best offensive performance when it mattered most.

As Curry noted, the Warriors’ offense and defense held their ends of the bargain.

“We had done it a couple of times, and we won,” Curry added. “We felt very confident that if we did that again, we’d be able to score enough to create some separation, and that’s kind of how it played out.”

Curry and Green’s postgame moment didn’t end there, however.

As both players made their way to the locker room, Green celebrated loud and clear, shouting, "Surprise! Surprise! Surprise!’”

Curry, as seen in the video, loved every bit of it.

Draymond Green’s message as he walks to the Warriors’ locker room after beating the Rockets in Game 7 on the road: “SURPRISE! SURPRISE! SURPRISE!”



A laughing Steph Curry loves it pic.twitter.com/O9A9vO48JK — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) May 5, 2025

On Sunday night, Houston witnessed moments that only Golden State playoff basketball -- with Curry and Green leading the way -- can produce.

